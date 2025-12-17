Adam Fantilli’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets past Ducks 4–3

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, Ryan Strome and Jackson LaCombe also scored goals, and Ryan Poehling recorded two assists for Anaheim. Ville Husso made 24 saves as the Ducks dropped three games on their five-city road trip.

Werenski gave Columbus an early lead at 8:21 of the first period, burying a feed from Jenner to extend his home point streak to 11 games.

Strome pulled the Ducks even with a wrister from the crease at 3:35 of the second period, but Columbus responded with two goals in a 43-second span. Werenski put the Blue Jackets back on top before Jenner backhanded in the rebound of an Ivan Provorov shot just 19 seconds later to make it 3–1.

After Granlund pulled Anaheim within a goal at 5:29, LaCombe tied the score with 3:16 left in the third. Fantilli then ended it in overtime with a wrister from the right circle.

The win was Columbus' first over Anaheim in Nationwide Arena since Dec. 1, 2017.

Up next

The Ducks host Dallas on Friday.

The Blue Jackets host Minnesota on Thursday.

___

