Acuff's 34 lead Eastern Michigan past Bowling Green 69-60

The Eastern Michigan Eagles defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 69-60 on Saturday night led by Tyson Acuff's 34 points
news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff's 34 points led Eastern Michigan over Bowling Green 69-60 on Saturday night.

Acuff also added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-15, 3-9 Mid-American Conference). Legend Geeter added 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Arne Osojnik was 3 of 8 shooting to finish with seven points, while adding six rebounds.

Marcus Hill finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (16-9, 7-5). Trey Thomas added 13 points and two steals for Bowling Green. Da'Shawn Phillip also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fairfield official: ‘Significant savings’ for residents in electric...
2
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors of color
3
Lexington Children’s Theatre presents ‘Keeping Mr. Lincoln’ at the...
4
Local woman at Super Bowl rally: ‘What a fun experience that turned...
5
Big Blue Quiz Team has high hopes in tourney after record season
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top