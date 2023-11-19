Acuff scores 31, Eastern Michigan downs Cleveland State 69-62

The Eastern Michigan Eagles defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 69-62 on Saturday led by Tyson Acuff's 31 points
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff's 31 points led Eastern Michigan over Cleveland State 69-62 on Saturday.

Acuff added six rebounds for the Eagles (2-2). Julius Ellerbe scored 10 points and added eight rebounds. Yusuf Jihad shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Vikings (3-2) were led by Tristan Enaruna, who recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tujautae Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland State. Tevin Smith also put up nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

