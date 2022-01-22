Activist and tech exec Traci Johnson launches US Senate bid

The longtime Columbus activist, public servant and tech executive launched a primary bid Friday against Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former consumer protection lawyer Morgan Harper, a Progressive Democrat.

The three are running for the Democratic nomination to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. The winner will face the Republican that emerges from a nasty and crowded GOP primary in which most candidates are vying for former President Donald Trump's endorsement.