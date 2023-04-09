Acosta's PK goal lifts Cincinnati over Philadelphia 1-0

Acosta's goal came in the 69th minute and gave Cincinnati (5-0-2) back-to-back wins over defending Eastern Conference-champion Philadelphia (2-4-1) after failing to win any of the first eight meetings.

Cincinnati has won a club-record four straight at home and posted clean sheets in three straight matches for the first time. Cincinnati ties a league record with its fifth shutout in its first seven matches — done 11 times previously.