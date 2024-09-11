ACC programs plug and play first-year transfer quarterback with strong early success

"Sometimes it's seamless, sometimes it takes a while," said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, who had Virginia's Brennan Armstrong for a season last year before adding Grayson McCall from Coastal Carolina this fall.

Seamless or not, it's a new plug-and-play reality for college football.

Making the right choice

Miami coach Mario Cristobal wanted more consistency. He added Ward, the Washington State standout who was voted ACC preseason player of the year before taking a snap for Hurricanes.

Ward has excelled, becoming the first quarterback in Miami's long, talent-filled history to throw for 300 yards or more in his first two games.

Cristobal found a willing, fifth-year player in Ward, prepared to do what it takes for the 10th-ranked Hurricanes.

“He takes it on every single day. He wants to make this team better. He wants to make sure we stay a driven, unselfish, hardworking team,” Cristobal said.

McCord is doing big things at Syracuse for first-year coach Fran Brown. He already provided a signature victory as the Orange defeated then-No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28 last week. McCord passed for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Players finding the right fit

ACC Network analyst and former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel thinks it's essential for transfer players like Ward and McCord to find a program that fits their talents.

“A lot of these players that do go into the portal are choosing landing spots that match their skill set,” he said. “That's really important.”

Bachmeier, the fifth-year player at Wake Forest, played at Boise State and Louisiana Tech. He is ninth nationally with 666 passing yards and four touchdowns.

At Pitt, one-time Alabama passer Eli Holstein has the Panthers off to a 2-0 start for the first time since they won the ACC title in 2021. Holstein rallied Pitt from 21-points down to beat Cincinnati 28-27 last week with 302 yards and three touchdowns. Holstein, a second-year freshman, is 12th in the country with 638 passing yards.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi believes so much depends on the player, including their willingness to become part of their new team and not rely on what they did elsewhere.

“Maybe the one thing I know is just be detailed” in adding the right person, he said. “I’m going to make sure I dot the ‘Is’ and cross the ‘Ts’ as far as what we’re doing in that range. I want to make the right move.”

Louisville brought in 25-year-old Tyler Shough, in his seventh year after playing at Oregon and Texas Tech.

Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm said Shough has a history of injuries, largely when he takes off running. So Brohm has tried to keep him in the pocket in the 19th-ranked team's 2-0 start.

“We have to try to make him play as great as he possibly can every week. That’s our goal, to make him stand out, be efficient, throw for yards and produce points,” Brohm said. “We think he can do it.”

Sometimes there are struggles

Not every transition goes as smoothly. Just look at defending ACC champion Florida State. With longtime leader Jordan Travis off to the NFL, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell added former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Florida State, No. 10 when the season began, has fallen out of the rankings after losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.

Norvell said the defeats are not solely on Uiagalelei, now in his fifth college season. “But there have been issues,” the coach said. “I say ‘issues,’ it's not pointing to one person, one group. I think we have to be more consistent overall as an offense.”

Manuel, the ACC Network analyst, said he thinks coaches who add experienced quarterbacks are still adjusting to the game's new model. They would much rather have a young recruit who can sit and learn rather than having to go with a newcomer, no matter how talented.

“I'm sure coaches would much prefer that old model,” Manuel said. “But in the current state of where we are with the coaches, the pressure for them to win and to win right now, that's why they go to the portal.”

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard, Tim Reynolds, Will Graves, Gary Graves and Stephen Hawkins contributed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

