Abortion rights protesters rally inside Ohio Statehouse

Abortion rights protesters rally in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The protest came a day before the Senate Health Committee was scheduled to hear a bill that would ban abortions in Ohio in the event of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Abortion rights protesters rally in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The protest came a day before the Senate Health Committee was scheduled to hear a bill that would ban abortions in Ohio in the event of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 abortion rights protesters rallied inside the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday and briefly entered the Senate chamber.

The protesters chanted and carried signs, first outside the Statehouse, then in the Rotunda, then in the Senate chamber. “Abortion bans have got to go—OH—IO!” the protesters shouted repeatedly.

State troopers escorted the protesters from the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their Tuesday session. Groups organizing the protest included Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, the Ohio Women’s Alliance, and Planned Parenthood.

“We cannot wait for another unfavorable court ruling or for an abortion ban to move for us to act,” Aileen Day, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, said in a statement.

The protest came a day before the GOP Senate Health Committee was scheduled to hear a Republican bill that would ban abortions in Ohio in the event of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Known as an abortion “trigger” bill, the legislation is sponsored by GOP Sens. Kristina Roegner and Sandra O'Brien. Republican lawmakers in several other states, including Arkansas and Oklahoma, have enacted or proposed similar trigger bills.

Abortion rights protesters rally outside the Senate chamber in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A few protesters also made it inside the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their session. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Abortion rights protesters rally outside the Senate chamber in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A few protesters also made it inside the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their session. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

