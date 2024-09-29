Aaron Young scores with :24 left to give Old Dominion its first win, beating Bowling Green 30-27

Grant Wilson capped the Monarchs' opening drive by finding Pat Conroy in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, and after Connor Bazelak hit Harold Fannin Jr. with the first of their two touchdowns to tie at 7 with 31 seconds left in the first. Later in the quarter, Wilson faked a quarterback draw, then lobbed a pass to Conroy who turned it into a 75-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Bazelak and Fannin combined again on a 59-yard score to put the Falcons in front 21-17 to start the fourth.

Wilson was 6-of-14 passing for 118 yards, 99 of them coming on three passes to Conroy. Young carried 12 times to lead the Monarchs (1-3) on the ground with 74 yards.

Bazelak completed 27 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and an interception to lead Bowling Green (1-3). Fannin had 12 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Steward carried 20 times for 67 yards and a touchdown.

___

