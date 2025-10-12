Aaron Rodgers throws for 2 TDs as Steelers continue home dominance of Browns in 23-9 win

Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel passed for 221 yards but couldn't lead the league's second-lowest scoring offense to the end zone as Cleveland failed to crack the 17-point barrier for the 11th consecutive game.

Pittsburgh didn't exactly tear through the NFL's second-ranked defense. Still, Rodgers kept the chains moving by spreading his 21 completions among eight players. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Connor Heyward and, early in the fourth quarter, found DK Metcalf on a pretty lob to the right corner of the end zone for a 25-yard score that put the game out of reach.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett will have to wait until the teams meet again the weekend after Christmas to add Rodgers to the list of quarterbacks he's sacked.

The Browns failed to take down the NFL's oldest player even once, as Rodgers deftly maneuvered in the pocket and rarely held onto the ball long enough to put himself in harm's way. He was helped by an offensive line that paved the way for 100 yards rushing.

Pittsburgh's fourth victory in five games comes as the division remains a mess beneath them as Cleveland, Cincinnati and Baltimore deal with uncertainty at quarterback.

The Bengals and Ravens have their superstar starters on the sideline due to injuries. The Browns turned to Gabriel after moving on from Joe Flacco, who was traded to Cincinnati this week.

Facing one of the league's most experienced defenses, the third-round pick was under siege for most of the afternoon. Gabriel absorbed six sacks and was hit 16 times. While he didn't turn the ball over, Gabriel was unable to keep pace with Rodgers, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski never opted to give rookie Shadeur Sanders — elevated to the second string after the Flacco trade — a look.

Injuries

Browns: Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka left with a hip injury and did not return. Tackle Jack Conklin left with a concussion. Tight end David Njoku injured his thigh in the second half. Wide receiver Gage Larvadain exited in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head from Steelers safety DeShon Elliott.

Steelers: Safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew exited with a knee injury in the first half. Defensive back Darius Slay left with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: Host Miami next Sunday.

Steelers: Visit Cincinnati on Thursday.

