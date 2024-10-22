A journalist arrested while filming a crime scene sues Cincinnati and the officer

According to WCPO-TV, video showed the officer first told Andrus he was beyond the crime scene tape and then said he wanted to expand the crime scene area.

Police charged Andrus with obstructing official business, but prosecutors dismissed the charge in June.

The lawsuit filed on Oct. 11 accuses the city and the officer of false arrest and malicious prosecution. Andrus is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, and medical expenses. Messages seeking comment were left with the city and the Cincinnati police union.

Andrus said in the lawsuit that the officer arrested him, put him in handcuffs and into the back of a squad car. Andrus said he was left in the cruiser for more than 30 minutes, where he had a panic attack and chest pains. He was then taken to a hospital.