A full deck of cards: Ohio House signs on to aide's ambition

Headlee made certain rules for himself as he pursued the signatures. Notably, he wouldn't interrupt legislators as they conducted official business in committee or on the House floor.

He noticed that he ran into many of the same lawmakers repeatedly at first, because they shared something — party, geography, a policy interest — with his boss, state Rep. Adam Bird, a Republican from the village of New Richmond.

Headlee fairly easily collected his first 60 signatures. He'd catch people in the halls or on the streets around Columbus' Capitol Square. Many representatives didn't even know the cards existed.

“There were several members who I don't think realized they'd had a baseball card made of them," he said. “I always liked to see the smile on a member's face when I got to explain where these came from."

The Ohio Chamber produces the cards once per decade and distributes them at its annual policy conference, spokesperson Courtney Whetstone said.

Attendees this September received a rubber-banded packet of about 20 cards when they arrived, then more cards when they attended additional events, she said.

“They were randomized, and certain packs were held back for the second day, so you had to be there both days to get them all,” she said. “They were really aggressively being traded.”

Headlee pulled a string with a friend to get a complete deck, he said, which also includes cards for Ohio's 33 state senators, one for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, and a group of cards showing current members as they looked in 2001.

He took to carrying his cards everywhere, tucked into his jacket pocket along with an official House signing pen. He thought it a nice touch, but the pens sometimes smudged on the shiny cardstock.

Rep. Kent Smith, a suburban Cleveland Democrat, offered a lesson when Headlee tracked him down at a vintage baseball game on Statehouse grounds: Use a Sharpie. Smith had been signing trading cards for fans for years, as a veteran announcer for the Burning River and Chicago Outfit roller derby leagues. Permanent marker, he told Headlee, was the way to go.

One lawmaker, a Democrat, asked to sign in blue. Some dated their cards. One lawmaker, a minister, added a “God Bless You.” Another, hoping to confound historians, scribbled “Drink more Scotch.” Rep. Latyna Humphrey, a newly seated Columbus Democrat, happily signed her district's blank card, just above the “To Be Determined.”

As Headlee's stack of unsigned cards dwindled, the aide had to be more deliberate. He asked mutual acquaintances for key introductions, pigeonholed members after committee hearings or called their offices for appointments.

Finally, on the Thursday before lawmakers broke for the holidays, Headlee got his 99th signature. It was from House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes, whose frenetic schedule during the past two months had included a role in the high-profile, deadline-driven redistricting process.

“She's obviously very busy,” he said. “I was thinking maybe that's a bridge too far, I might not get the chance.”

But a member who had already signed their own card briefed Sykes on Headlee's project and arranged for them to meet.

As she signed with a gracious smile, Headlee said it bolstered his hopes for the future of politics in these fractious days. “That somebody cared enough about my little project to do that, I was very grateful.”

Caption Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee sits in his office at the Riffe Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, displaying trading cards he had signed by all 99 state representatives. Headlee said the good humor with which both Republicans and Democrats greeted his project sends “a subtle message of unity” at a politically divided time. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) Credit: Julie Carr Smyth Caption Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee sits in his office at the Riffe Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, displaying trading cards he had signed by all 99 state representatives. Headlee said the good humor with which both Republicans and Democrats greeted his project sends “a subtle message of unity” at a politically divided time. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) Credit: Julie Carr Smyth Credit: Julie Carr Smyth

Caption Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee displays one of the trading cards he got signed by Ohio's 99 state representatives at his office at the Riffe Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Caption A trading card of Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes is photographed at Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee's office in the Riffe Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Sykes, an Akron Democrat, was the final state representative to provide her autograph to complete Headlee's collection of signed trading cards. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Caption An Ohio House of Representatives trading card collected by Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee is photographed in his office at the Riffe Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)