COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A county judge has struck down Ohio’s abortion ban, citing the state’s voter-approved reproductive rights amendment.
In Other News
1
Student’s death, collision sees Lakota, area officials hold public...
2
Butler County spends $832K for land to allow future Ross Twp. sewer...
3
Ross Community Foundation founders honored with Belew Legacy Award
4
Fairfield’s Judge Campbell to retire, but she won’t stop serving
5
1st since 2011: Middletown Schools to enact sweeping redistricting of...