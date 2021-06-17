journal-news logo
8 file petitions to become next Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eight candidates have filed petitions to become Cleveland’s next mayor.

The nonpartisan race is considered wide open after Frank Jackson announced last month that he would not seek a fifth four-year term. Jackson is the longest-serving mayor in Cleveland history.

Candidates will face off in a primary on Sept. 14, with the two top vote-getters meeting in the Nov. 2 general election.

The candidates are Council President Kevin Kelley, Councilman Basheer Jones, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Mayor Dennis Kucinich, former Councilman Zack Reed, nonprofit executive Justin Bibb, attorney Ross DiBello and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy Landry Simmons.

It will be the first mayor's race without an incumbent since 2001. Simmons is the only registered Republican in the race.

Wednesday was the filing deadline for submitting petitions.

