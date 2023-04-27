7,100 Native American remains could be laid to rest in Ohio

The amendment also requires that Ohio History Connection work with “federally recognized Indian tribal governments” on the selection and use of those sites. The nonprofit said it has already been working for about 15 years with tribal partners on how to best care for the remains, though repatriation talks did not start until around 2016, the Dispatch reported.

“We believe very strongly their spirit never rests until they are reconnected with Mother Earth,” Glenna Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, told the Dispatch. Wallace's ancestors lived in Ohio before they were forced out in the early 1800s.

But before the remains can be reconnected, the provision must make it through the Ohio Senate's consideration of the budget, which lawmakers must pass by June 30.