7 train cars derail on Cincinnati railroad bridge, leak fuel

The Cincinnati Fire Department said fire crews responding to a report of a butane leak Sunday morning found the train derailed on the CSX Railroad bridge in the Queensgate neighborhood.

Officials said about 1,000 gallons of diesel had leaked from the train and onto the street below, but fire crews were able to contain the spill. The Metropolitan Sewer District activated the Millcreek Dam to prevent diesel from getting into the Ohio River, the district and firefighters told The Cincinnati Enquirer.