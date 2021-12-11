7 Cavs score in double digits for 123-106 win over Wolves

Taking advantage of a decided size advantage, Cleveland used a 14-0 run — four dunks and a pair of 3-pointers — for a 20-4 lead less than five minutes into the game. The lead grew to as much as 26 before intermission. Minnesota got within 18 midway through the third quarter but trailed 92-71 heading to the fourth.

Cavaliers: Since Nov. 1, Cleveland is 7-2 away from home, a 77.8% winning percentage. Only Phoenix (8-1, .889) and Brooklyn (9-2, .818) have better road records in that span. … Playing in just his eighth game of the season and first since Nov. 18, 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall scored with 2:55 left to provide one of the biggest roars of the night from the crowd.

Timberwolves: Although he worked out on the court pregame, PG D’Angelo Russell (right ankle soreness) missed his third straight game.

Cavaliers: Host Sacramento on Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Timberwolves: At Portland on Sunday, the first of two straight road contests.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is boxed in by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and forward Evan Mobley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) while dunking as Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4), guard Ricky Rubio (3) and guard Isaac Okoro look on in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)