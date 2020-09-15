X

6-year-old Ohio boy killed; 11-year-old taken into custody

news | 27 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 6-year-old Ohio boy has been killed and the 11-year-old boy Canton police say shot him has been taken into custody.

The 6-year-old was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead Monday night, the Canton Repository reported.

Officers took the 11-year-old into custody and charged him with reckless homicide after consulting the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from Canton police.

Authorities are investigating how the boy acquired the weapon.

