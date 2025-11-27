49ers look for 3rd straight win when they travel to Cleveland to face Shedeur Sanders and the Browns

BetMGM NFL Odds: 49ers by 5.

Against the spread: 49ers 7-5; Browns 5-6.

Series record: Browns lead 13-8.

Last meeting: Browns beat 49ers 19-17 on Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland.

Last week: 49ers beat Panthers 20-9; Browns beat Raiders 24-10.

49ers offense: overall (10), rush (26), pass (3), scoring (15).

49ers defense: overall (22t), rush (10), pass (26), scoring (11).

Browns offense: overall (31), rush (28), pass (31), scoring (29).

Browns defense: overall (2), rush (12), pass (2), scoring (13).

Turnover differential: 49ers minus-6; Browns plus-2.

49ers player to watch

QB Brock Purdy struggled in his second start back from a toe injury, throwing three INTs in the first half last week against Carolina. Purdy completed only one pass beyond 10 yards and got most of his production on short throws. Purdy has struggled in bad weather in his career, including a 2023 loss in Cleveland when he went 12 for 27 for 125 yards.

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett leads the league with 18 sacks and 26 tackles for loss. He has 14 sacks in his past five games, the most by a player in that span since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. With four sacks against the Ravens in Week 12 and three last week vs. the Raiders, he is trying to become the first player with at least three sacks in three straight games.

Key matchup

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey versus Browns defense. McCaffrey has a league-leading 1,581 scrimmage yards and is tied for third in scrimmage touchdowns with 12. The Browns have allowed a running back to have at least 100 scrimmage yards in three straight games.

Key injuries

49ers: DE Sam Okuayinonu hurt his ankle last week and his status this week is in question. ... LB Tatum Bethune (ankle) and K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) are also likely out again this week.

Browns: DT Adin Huntington (quad) and TE Brenden Bates (ankle) are expected to be out on Sunday.

Series notes

The home team has won the past five meetings in the series. ... San Francisco has a four-game losing streak in Cleveland with its most recent win coming in 1984. ... The Browns are 8-2 in games in Cleveland.

Stats and stuff

The 49ers are looking for their first three-game winning streak since starting the season 3-0. ... San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey is the third player in NFL history with at least 750 yards rushing and receiving in the first 11 games. McCaffrey leads the NFL with 81 receptions and 90 first downs. ... S Ji’Ayir Brown had two INTs last week to become the first 49ers player with at least two in a game since Charvarius Ward did it in Week 15 of the 2023 season against Arizona. ... San Francisco has had two INTs in the past two games after having just one in the first 10. ... The Niners have scored three TDs and one FG on four game-opening drives this season with Purdy at QB. ... San Francisco leads the NFL with 25 drives that lasted at least 5:00. ... The Niners have converted 46.4% of third downs for the second-best mark in the NFL. ... San Francisco is last in the NFL with 13 sacks. ... Cleveland is looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2023. ... The offense has gone with a one running back, two tight end formation on 44.2% of its plays, the highest rate in the league and third highest in the past decade. ... Shedeur Sanders became the first Browns rookie QB since Eric Zeier in 1995 to win his first start. ... RB Quinshon Judkins is one of three NFL rookies with at least two games with multiple touchdowns. ... TE Harold Fannin Jr. is tied for third among all NFL rookies with 48 receptions and fifth in receiving yards (462). ... The defense had 10 sacks last week, second most in a game in franchise history. ... LB Carson Schwesinger leads NFL rookies with 89 tackles.

Fantasy tip

49ers TE George Kittle led the team with 78 receiving yards last week. He has 21 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns in the past three games.

