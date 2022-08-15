4-time boxing champ Broner withdraws from Saturday fight

“In all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody,” Broner wrote. “I'm a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up another pair of gloves again I feel like it's safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.”

Broner last fought on Feb. 20, 2021, posting a unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jovanie Santiago, also on Showtime. It ended a 25-month absence from boxing and improved his record to 34-4-1. There was one fight ruled no contest.

Broner has had issues away from boxing, including several arrests. In 2019, he had a restraining order issued against him after making homophobic threats on social media. He later was ordered to pay over $830,000 for sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub.

Broner was jailed for a parole violation last year after failing to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program.