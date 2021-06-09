3rd solar panel plant to open in Ohio, bringing 500 jobs

State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, a Republican from Perrysburg, said the state is working on finalizing a package of financial incentives for the project.

The new plant will be next to a 1.1-million square foot factory that the company built in 2018. It also has another plant and research facility in the area.

At full capacity once the new plant opens, the facilities will be able to make solar panels every 2.75 seconds, the company said.