3 Ohio men killed, 3 others injured in Kentucky crash

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three men from Ohio were killed and three others injured in a crash along Interstate 75 in northern Kentucky, police said.
An initial investigation found that Luis Diego Gudino-Rivera, 23, was driving a GMC Yukon south on I-75 Monday evening near Williamstown when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder, struck a guardrail, re-entered the roadway and overturned multiple times, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
Guidino-Rivera and two passengers, Efrain Rivera-Mancha, 42 and Johnathan Contreras-Rivera, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner, officials said. All three men were from Dayton.
Three other passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren't released.
The crash remains under investigation.