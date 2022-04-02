3 face charges after death of officer hit during I-75 chase

Authorities said 20-year-old Emin Johnson of Euclid is charged with involuntary manslaughter, and he and 21-year-old Zachary Love of Columbus and 19-year-old Dante Tate of Euclid face counts including receiving stolen property. It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton police department was struck around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on I-75 while he was setting up stop sticks, which flatten tires, to try to end the chase that had reached speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph).