3 Columbus officers plead not guilty in protest responses

A special prosecutor and independent investigator hired by the city announced the charges against two officers and a sergeant last month in an ongoing investigation into the division's handling of protests in May and June 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officers Traci Shaw and Phillip Walls were charged with assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with protesters’ civil rights. Sergeant Holly Kanode was charged with falsifying information about a protester’s actions against another officer as well as dereliction of duty.