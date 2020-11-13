3 charged in killings in Texas, Ohio, arrested in Tennessee

Anne Hair was arrested Thursday while hiding in a parked car in Memphis, the Marshals Service said in a news release. A warrant had been issued for Hair in connection with the stabbing death of Anthony Banks in Toledo, Ohio, in October.

Marshals also arrested Jalen Highsmith and Kelvin Robinson on Wednesday in Memphis, agency spokesman Seth Bruce said. Authorities in Austin, Texas, have charged them with capital murder in the shooting death of Mario Robinson on Nov. 7.