2nd student pleads guilty in Ohio fraternity hazing case

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with Wood County prosecutors. He is due to be sentenced in February and could face a potential jail term.

Lehane pleaded guilty to eight counts of hazing, two misdemeanor obstruction counts, and violation of underage alcohol laws. The counts stem from the March death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.