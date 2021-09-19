2nd fatal amateur-built aircraft crash near airport probed

Robert Taylor, 64, of Medina was taking off from the Wadsworth Municipal Airport shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when the nose of the plane hit the runway, causing the plane to flip over and catch on fire, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The highway patrol is trying to determine the make and model of the plane, which they described as “a single engine amateur-built aircraft.” They did not report any other injuries or fatalities.