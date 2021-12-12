journal-news logo
X

2021 Heisman Trophy voting by region

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists by region:

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists by region:

Northeast

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama - 355 points.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan - 150

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt - 94

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State - 53

Mid-Atlantic

Young, 384.

Pickett, 167

Hutchinson, 137

Stroud, 58

South

Young, 422

Hutchinson, 116

Pickett, 112

Stroud, 52

Southwest

Young, 400

Hutchinson, 180

Pickett, 85

Stroud, 82

Midwest

Young, 357

Hutchinson, 204

Stroud, 75

Pickett 69

West

Young, 393

Hutchinson, 167

Pickett, 104

Stroud, 79

In Other News
1
‘Last mile’ Amazon distribution center in West Chester seeks staff amid
2
Schools, police manage string of threats after Michigan shooting
3
Dozens of Ross Twp. residents protest $353M mixed-use development
4
Prosecutor seeks help for Good Samaritan whose car was totaled when she
5
Hamilton government considers buying Chem-Dyne Superfund site
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top