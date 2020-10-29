2 Ohio political operatives plead guilty in bribery probe

Juan Cespedes, 41, a lobbyist described by investigators as a “key middleman," and Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, a longtime Householder political adviser, pleaded guilty Thursday before federal Judge Timothy Black in hearings held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cespedes and Longstreth face up to 20 years in prison but are likely to receive far shorter sentences. Black didn't set sentencing dates.

FirstEnergy Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstEnergy involved in nuclear generation, hired Cespedes in 2018 to pursue the bailout that became a law known as House Bill 6, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in July.

Cespedes “served as a key middleman, participating in strategy meetings and communicating with Enterprise members and associates regarding strategic decisions,” the government said in its July filing.

Following a restructuring in bankruptcy court, FirstEnergy Solutions emerged as a new, independently operated company called Energy Harbor.

“Cespedes knew payments to Generation Now ”were meant to help Householder achieve political goals, and in return, help pass and preserve the nuclear bailout legislation," the office of U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said in a statement Thursday.

Longstreth was a signer on five bank accounts that received Generation Now money, according to the government. He's also accused of using at least $2 million of Generation Now money for personal benefit including $1 million to his brokerage account and hundreds of thousands of dollars on mortgage, car and credit card payments.

Longstreth knew Generation Now “would be used to receive bribe money to further Householder’s bid for Speaker of the House," DeVillers' office said.

Mark Collins, an attorney for Cespedes, said he couldn't immediately comment ahead of the court hearing. A message was left for Longstreth's attorney seeking comment.

Householder, 61, was removed from his leadership post in a unanimous vote following his arrest earlier this year. He pleaded not guilty last month and maintains his innocence. Charges are also still pending against Matt Borges, 48, a former Ohio Republican Party chairman, and Neil Clark, 67, a longtime Statehouse lobbyist.

An attorney for Borges has previously called the charges against him “wrong and unfortunate.” An attorney for Clark said he did not “see any culpability” in the case.

In a recorded conversation in September 2019, Borges described the relationship between Householder and the energy company as “this unholy alliance,” according to the July 21 complaint that lays out the details of the alleged scheme.

Lawmakers from both parties have pledged to repeal the bailout and to pass legislation requiring disclosure of money contributed to and spent by dark money groups. However, hearings to repeal the bailout ended this fall without resolution.

As recently as Wednesday, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called on lawmakers to repeal the bailout during the Legislature's lame duck session following next month's election.

On Tuesday, two Ohio cities sued to block the bailout law from taking effect in January.

FILE - Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, was removed from his leadership position on July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020, file photo, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder leaves the federal courthouse after an initial hearing following charges against him and four others alleging a $60 million bribery scheme, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete