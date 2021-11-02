2 Ohio lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion restriction

Powell and Hall opted not to wait. Powell said in a statement that the enforcement mechanism from the successful Texas law, which was upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is necessary “since the constitutional fiction of Roe v. Wade has prevented communities from protecting our youngest children for the past fifty years.”

The landmark 1973 decision guaranteed women the right to an abortion until the fetus reaches the point of “viability.”

Already, 33 Ohio lawmakers — more than half of the House GOP caucus — have signed onto the new bill, signaling early momentum for its passage. The legislation's fate in the generally more cautious Ohio Senate, also under Republican control, is uncertain.

Anti-abortion groups praised the bill, while opponents called it extreme.

Lila Rose, founder and president of LiveAction, called the legislation “the beginning of the end of legally sanctioned abortions in America.”

Right to Life Action Coalition president Linda Theis called it “a major step” toward ending the procedure.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democratic candidate for governor, took the opportunity to pledge that she would veto any anti-abortion legislation she is sent, if elected.

“This dangerous bill would criminalize abortion and encourage vigilantism in our state,” she said in a statement. “Ohio deserves better than this anti-abortion extremism.”