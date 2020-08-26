2 more college student in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case

Joshua Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, pleaded guilty Wednesday to single counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide, misdemeanor hazing, felony permitting drug use, felony trafficking of cocaine and two counts of felony trafficking of harmful intoxicants. He was sentenced to 70 days in jail for his misdemeanor charges, but the sentencing on his felony charges will be held in abeyance pending completion of a diversion program.

Corbin Gustafson, 22, of Furlong, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to permitting drug use. He was ordered to complete a diversion program.