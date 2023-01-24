2 men arrested in connection with '97 Lenawee County slaying

Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, were arrested by U.S. marshals in connection with the slaying of an unidentifed man in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township, about 88 miles (141 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, Nessel said.

They face charges of first degree premediated murder, assault with intent to maim, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, Nessel said.