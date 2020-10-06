2 killed, 2 hurt in crash during Kentucky State Police chase

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when their car ran off the road as they attempted to escape Kentucky State Police during a chase, according to the agency.
A state trooper tried to stop a blue Toyota for a speeding violation along an interstate near Henry County at around 11 p.m. Monday, police said.
The Toyota's driver briefly stopped before driving off and leading troopers on a chase into Oldham County, according to the agency.
Officials said the car then went off the road and flipped, killing two occupants. They were identified as Tenzal Tracy-Demarco Hill, 26, and Brandon Burnett North, 28, both of Louisville.
Preliminary investigation indicated Hill was the driver, police said. He had an active warrant out of Ohio for aggravated robbery, armed robbery, domestic violence aggravated battery and drug charges, police said.
Two surviving occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their names and conditions were not immediately released.
Police did not say whether any troopers were injured during the chase.