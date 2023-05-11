2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament sentenced to 10-day jail terms, forfeit of $100k boat

According to search warrant affidavits, five walleye contained lead weights and fillets. Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

They would have received a little over $28,000 in prizes for winning the tournament.

Court records also said that Runyan and Cominsky were investigated near Toledo in the spring of 2022 after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a police report, a prosecutor concluded that although the men may have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.