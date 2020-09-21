2 face charges after found with gun, shovels near airport

John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, were each charged with making terrorist threats; carrying a concealed weapon; inducing panic and criminal trespassing after their arrests that involved the Secret Service because the president was nearby for a rally, The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green reported. It wasn't immediately known if either one had retained an attorney or if they were related.

The two were captured behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, which is a designated reliever airport for the Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump was holding a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton, but there was no immediate indication the two events were linked.