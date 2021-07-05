2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near downtown Cincinnati park

“We heard screaming... we heard more shots, and we saw everyone running and screaming,” she said, adding that she grabbed her son and ran to her car to get away.

Davis said about 400 to 500 teenagers were at the park at the time of the shooting. The ages of the people who were shot were not immediately available.

Police did not immediately have information on a suspect. It was too early to know whether the shooting was random or targeted, Davis said.