2 auxiliary officers recovering after being shot in vehicle

news
11 minutes ago
Authorities say two auxiliary police officers are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting in suburban Cleveland

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Two auxiliary police officers are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting in suburban Cleveland, authorities said.

Lorain police said the two 20-year-old auxiliary officers were on their way home from working a support patrol shift early Sunday, in full uniform but in a personal vehicle.

The officers noticed a dark-colored newer-model vehicle “aggressively tailgating their vehicle" just after 2 a.m. Sunday and pulled to the side of the road to let that vehicle pass, police said.

The other vehicle pulled alongside their vehicle and someone inside fired several rounds before the vehicle sped off, police said.

Police said one officer who was driving was struck one one finger and the other officer was hit on the forehead. Both were treated at Mercy Hospital and were released within hours. The department said the officers are recovering and in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain detectives.

