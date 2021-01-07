$1M gift, $1M matching grant for Jewish studies at Tulane U

Tulane University said in a news release that the Tawani Foundation is establishing an endowed fund for the study of American Jewish history and culture, with programs to include a speaker series and a Jewish leadership course.

“Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Tulane University continues to do impressive work and prioritizes focusing on its students,” said the foundation’s head, philanthropist and retired Army Lt. Col. Jennifer Pritzker. “Education is such an important tool, and I’m proud to know this contribution will help others grow their understanding of American Jewish history and culture.”