10-point fourth quarter pushes Bowling Green past Liberty 23-13

Drew Pyne threw a touchdown and Chris McMillian added a late rushing score as Bowling Green topped Liberty 23-13 on Saturday
news
1 hour ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Drew Pyne threw for one touchdown and Chris McMillian ran for another as Bowling Green beat Liberty 23-13 after pulling away late on Saturday.

McMillian took a direct snap for a 7-yard rushing touchdown for the Falcons in the fourth quarter to go up 23-7.

Pyne finished the game 16-for-31 for 146 yards and a score. He found Jacob Harris in the end zone for a 12-yard score as Bowling Green (2-1) went into halftime up 10-0.

Ethan Vasko connected with Donte Lee Jr. on a 44-yard scoring strike, pulling within three of the Falcons in the third.

Jackson Kleather drove in field goals from 50, 48 and 26 yards, proving to be the difference maker in a low-scoring contest.

Vasko went 13 of 24 for 194 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions as the Flames (1-2) struggled to generate much offensively.

Eriq George worked two sacks, and the Falcons' defense picked up seven tackles for loss and three passes deflected in the win.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
Multiple Butler County road crossings to be closed Monday for repairs
2
West Chester email, financial software restored following last month’s...
3
Butler County commissioner race off and running
4
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
5
Local Christian school students deliver snacks, goodwill to 1st...