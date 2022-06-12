1 dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One person died in a shooting at a northwest Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said.
Police dispatchers told The Columbus Dispatch that the victim was shot in the head at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing on Sunday afternoon.
Dispatchers said gunfire was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday at the Scene75 entertainment center at the mall. A person was arrested with a firearm outside a department store, police said. There was no immediate word on possible charges.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The victim wasn't immediately identified.
In Other News
1
James Ruppert’s death is the physical end of notorious, painful...
2
Butler County economic indicators appear strong, but are they?
3
New summer concert series ‘Sounds at Sunset’ to launch this month in...
4
New lockers for Middletown Police funded by COVID-19 relief money
5
Hamilton seeks state funds to widen New London Road near Badin