Ohio travel advisory expands to 7 states

ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

An updated travel advisory for Ohioans includes seven states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or more.

Missouri and Mississippi were added to the advisory, with South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas all included on the list last week.

South Dakota had the highest positivity rate at 26% and Mississippi and Missouri had the lowest at 15%.

Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate is at 3%.

Anyone traveling to Ohio after visiting any of the seven states listed on the advisory is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The advisory is intended for travel for both business and pleasure.

