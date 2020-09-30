Ohio surpasses 2 million absentee ballot requests

With five weeks to go until the election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that the state has received more than two million absentee ballot requests, more than double the amount requested at the same point during the 2016 election.
In total, 2,000,489 ballot requests have been turned in. This includes 24,222 requests from military and overseas voters whose ballots were mailed beginning two weeks ago.
At this point leading up to the 2016 election, there were 957,260 absentee ballot requests.
All other absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 6.
In the greater Dayton area, in order of most to least, each county’s total number of absentee ballots, according to the secretary of state’s office, is:
- Montgomery County: 89,988
- Butler County: 47,866
- Warren County: 41,885
- Clark County: 18,010
- Miami County: 14,260
- Preble County: 5,271
- Darke County: 4,981