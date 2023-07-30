Ohio Challenge soars over two-day attendance record

MIDDLETOWN — The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival, blessed with “perfect, beautiful weather,” according to an official, shattered single- and two-day attendance records.

The 20th Ohio Challenge was held Friday and Saturday at Smith Park/Middletown Regional Airport.

Over two days, the event drew 23,000 spectators, 34% more than in 2022 when 17,200, then a record, attended the Ohio Challenge, said David Pearce, event coordinator. Saturday’s attendance of 15,500 also set a single-day record, he said.

“Mother Nature blessed us with perfect, beautiful weather and the crowd responded,” he said. “The weather is key for an event like this.”

He estimated it was the largest attended event in the history of Smith Park.

Pearce said the Ohio Challenge is popular for Middletown residents and those throughout the tri-state due to its affordable pricing. It cost $15 for a carload, $5 for adults and kids under 12 were admitted free. Because of sponsors, including the presenting sponsor, by Selection.com and StartSkydiving.com.

Pearce said admission prices have remained the same since 2018.

“It’s important to us to have an event that brings families together so they can create a special day in an affordable way,” he said.

The event also was a boost to the Middletown economy, according to Pearce. He said Brent Dalton, owner of Brent’s Smokin’ Butts, reported selling 3,300 plates of barbecue on Friday, then 5,500 on Saturday before he sold out.

A Louisville company was hired to provide tethered hot air balloon rides for $20. Pearce said the two balloonists said they gave 840 rides, the most at any two-day event.

Near where the balloons were tethered, Jake Sweeney Automotive, a major sponsored, showcased more than $1 million worth of new vehicles. Pearce said 7,000 spectators walked through the Tytus Avenue gate and many stopped and looked at the vehicles.

Another sponsor, Cronin Ford, provided a $1,000 prize for any balloon pilot who could maneuver their balloon close enough to grab an oversized key that hung off a 30-foot pole. Pearce said no pilot won the prize.

The event featured 20 competitive balloons, five special shaped balloons, live entertainment, car show, Kids Zone, balloon glows, nightly performances from Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, and Yokum Fireworks.

Pilot Sean Askren, a longtime Ohio Challenge participate, was recognized and presented with The Spirit of Pin Award for going “above and beyond in making the Ohio Challenge an extraordinary” event, Pearce said.

No date has been set for 2024.