U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Clark County

U.S. Marshals shot and killed a person wanted out of Stark County after the suspect shot at a task force member in Clark County on Friday morning.
The person’s identity has not been released at this time. No other injuries were reported.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were attempting to arrest the person at a North Hampton Road home in Bethel Twp.
The suspect was wanted to for making threats to a judge, Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Charles Sanso said.
“The suspect fired a weapon at the team, and a member of the task force returned fire, striking the suspect,” he said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service will conduct an internal review once BCI’s investigation in complete, Sanso said.