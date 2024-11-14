Ohio 4 near Grand Avenue in Hamilton shut down after crash

Hamilton emergency crews were called just after noon today to a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 near Grand Boulevard.
Ohio 4 has been temporarily blocked with northbound traffic being re-routed in order to get the vehicles towed. Police have not reported the extent of any injuries involved in the crash.
The Journal-News has a reporter out at the scene. We’ll update this story when information becomes available.
