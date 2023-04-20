Ohio 4 in Hamilton/Fairfield closed due to crash

A large crash has closed north and southbound Ohio 4/Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue this morning, according to Hamilton city officials.
Dispatchers said the accident happened at about 7:09 a.m. and is in the city of Fairfield. Officials estimate the road will be closed for minimum of a few hours. Crews are working to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.
There was no word as to whether anyone was injured.
