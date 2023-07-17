Middletown police officer ‘very lucky’ to avoid serious injury after cruiser accident

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police Chief Dave Birk said one of his officers was “very lucky” to avoid serious injuries following a traffic accident Saturday night involving a Middletown police cruiser.

Birk said Middletown officer Ryun Rawlins suffered a head injury when his cruiser was hit on North Verity Parkway by a truck driven by Michael L. Scott, according to Sgt. Steve Poff.

Birk said Rawlins was treated and released from Atrium Medical Center. He said Rawlins will be medically evaluated before he returns to work.

Rawlins was driving south on North Verity Parkway when Scott’s truck exited the parking lot of Rally’s into the path of the cruiser. The truck then crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle, according to the crash report.

Scott was seriously injured and taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. A hospital official said Scott was not listed as a patient on Monday.

The third vehicle’s driver and passenger were treated at the scene, the BCSO said.

Poff said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.