Officials: NKY couple in Hawaii helicopter crash that leaves 1 dead, 2 missing

Amy Quintua, 53, was on board the helicopter with her husband, 60-year-old James, “Jim,” Quintua while on a trip.

A hiker on the Kalalau trail reported seeing the helicopter crash into the water about a quarter of a mile (0.4 kilometers) off the Na Pali Coast on Thursday afternoon and contacted the fire department, officials said.

According to officials, Kauai lifeguards on personal watercraft recovered Amy’s body from the water Thursday.

The weather at the time was normal for this time of year with winds of about 15 mph to 25 mph, light clouds and scattered showers, Kauai Fire Chief Michael told our partners at the Associated Press: “We do not believe the weather was a concern.”

The Robinson R44 helicopter was part of Ali’i Kauai Air Tours & Charters, authorities said.

The company bills itself as the only Hawaiian-family-owned and -operated air tour company on Kauai, and its website said it has more than three decades of flying experience. It offers private tours by plane or helicopter.

Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based aviation attorney and helicopter pilot, has handled air tour crash litigation in Hawaii and has flown a helicopter over Kauai.

The latest crash shows it’s not prudent to be flying single-engine helicopters over Hawaii, including off Kauai’s rugged coastline, he said.

A Robinson R44 is also more susceptible to Hawaii’s often-changing climates, he said.

“Kauai is gorgeous, and there is no way to see the beauty of Kauai but from a helicopter,” he said. “But it needs to be the right helicopter.”

Not many Hawaii tour companies operate twin-engine turbine helicopters because they’re more expensive, Sanger told our partners at The Associated Press.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected,” David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company, said in a statement. “Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with all investigating authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding this event.”

Robinson helicopters, including the R44 model, “have a proven track record of safe operation across diverse and challenging environments, from the mountainous terrain of Switzerland to the tropical climate of Hawaii,” the company said. “Robinson helicopters have been operating safely in Hawaii since the 1980s, with some operators flying up to 16,000 flight hours a year without incident.”

While the federal government generally controls air safety measures, Hawaii lawmakers have tried to indirectly make helicopter tours safer, state Rep. Nadine Nakamura, whose Kauai district includes the Na Pali Coast, told our partners at the Associated Press.

But a bill last session attempting to increase aircraft liability insurance didn’t make it to the governor’s desk, she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting for this story.