State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away from crash

A Middletown man, walking in the lanes of travel on Interstate 75, was struck and killed Wednesday night, according to the Lebanon Post of the State Highway Patrol.
Jerry Sprinkle, 50, was hit by a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol. Sprinkle died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
The accident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile post 40 in Franklin Twp., the state patrol said.
The Miami Twp. police department was investigating a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-75, about one mile north of where Sprinkle was killed, said Sgt. Tyler Ross with the OSP public affairs office. There was a report that a possible OVI driver had rear-ended another vehicle and left the scene, police said.
It’s unclear whether Sprinkle’s car broke down or he walked away, Ross said. He was killed about one mile from the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jeffrey Allen, 62, of Winchester, Ind., was not injured, the patrol said. No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.
The OSP was assisted at the scene by the Franklin Fire Department and EMS, Miami Twp. Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
About the Author