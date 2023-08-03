Officials ID couple swept away in flood in Brookville, Ind.

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A couple swept away in a flood as they were staying in a cabin along Wolf Creek in Franklin County, Ind. has been identified.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, 49-year-old Hardy Harris Jr. is the man whose body was recovered from the water July 28, one day after the couple were swept away.

Officials said 53-year-old Virginia Marie Pennington is still missing. The search for her continues, and has extended past the initial search area to include areas near where Wolf Creek meets the Whitewater River.

On July 27, the couple were staying in a cabin elevated on stilts along Wolf Creek in Brookville when it was swept away by floodwaters caused by heavy rain. The area received roughly 6 inches of rainfall throughout the evening.

Harris was found dead the afternoon of July 28 more than a half mile from where the cabin was originally located. Crews also found debris from the cabin during their searches, but they haven’t located Pennington yet.