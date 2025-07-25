Oakland Park reopens with new pickleball courts, shelter

About a year after funding was approved for renovations and improvements, Oakland Park on Baltimore Street has reopened in Middletown.
Renovations at the 1.41-acre park include a resurfaced basketball court and the addition of a shelter, bicycle rack, water fountain, new pavement and pickleball courts.
The city of Middletown and Middletown Connect hosted a community picnic for the reopening on Thursday, with pickleball demonstrations, a raffle for pickleball sets and grilled burgers and hot dogs.
Credit: Bryn Dippold
Credit: Bryn Dippold
Middletown has a slew of pickleball enthusiasts — many of whom play at the 27 pickleball courts at Lefferson Park.
Sharon Hall of Middletown, who plays pickleball frequently, said the new courts are a “good starter place to come over and learn how to play.”
“Anything that Middletown does with the parks and recreation is a good thing,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m glad they’re doing this.”
Total investment into the renovation was $492,948.11, which was funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, according to City Manager Ashley Combs.
“This project has been a long time coming,” said Michalla Perkins, program manager in the city’s community and economic development department.
Several delays due to weather pushed the opening, but she said, “It’s really nice to see that it’s all completed and renovated, especially in the middle of summer, so that the kids can enjoy it while the weather is still warm. It’s something that I’m really proud of.”
GameChanger Athletics refurbished the basketball courts and added pickleball courts at the park through a $183,967 contract, and Penchura replaced the playground equipment through a $135,978 contract.
The city of Middletown worked with Middletown Connect on the project to identify what residents wanted to see in the park.
Credit: Bryn Dippold
Credit: Bryn Dippold
About the Author