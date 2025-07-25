Oakland Park reopens with new pickleball courts, shelter

The city of Middletown and Middletown Connect hosted a community picnic for the reopening on Thursday, with pickleball demonstrations, a raffle for pickleball sets and grilled burgers and hot dogs.

Middletown has a slew of pickleball enthusiasts — many of whom play at the 27 pickleball courts at Lefferson Park.

Sharon Hall of Middletown, who plays pickleball frequently, said the new courts are a “good starter place to come over and learn how to play.”

“Anything that Middletown does with the parks and recreation is a good thing,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m glad they’re doing this.”

Total investment into the renovation was $492,948.11, which was funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, according to City Manager Ashley Combs.

“This project has been a long time coming,” said Michalla Perkins, program manager in the city’s community and economic development department.