Oakland Park reopens with new pickleball courts, shelter

Zuzu, 4, and Mercy, 5, enjoy snacks and apple juice at the reopening of Oakland Park in Middletown on July 24, 2025. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

Credit: Bryn Dippold

Zuzu, 4, and Mercy, 5, enjoy snacks and apple juice at the reopening of Oakland Park in Middletown on July 24, 2025. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF
News
By
47 minutes ago
X

About a year after funding was approved for renovations and improvements, Oakland Park on Baltimore Street has reopened in Middletown.

Renovations at the 1.41-acre park include a resurfaced basketball court and the addition of a shelter, bicycle rack, water fountain, new pavement and pickleball courts.

The city of Middletown and Middletown Connect hosted a community picnic for the reopening on Thursday, with pickleball demonstrations, a raffle for pickleball sets and grilled burgers and hot dogs.

Sharon Hall and Middletown communications manager Clayton Castle play pickleball at Oakland Park's reopening community picnic on July 24, 2025. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryn Dippold

Middletown has a slew of pickleball enthusiasts — many of whom play at the 27 pickleball courts at Lefferson Park.

Sharon Hall of Middletown, who plays pickleball frequently, said the new courts are a “good starter place to come over and learn how to play.”

“Anything that Middletown does with the parks and recreation is a good thing,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m glad they’re doing this.”

Total investment into the renovation was $492,948.11, which was funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, according to City Manager Ashley Combs.

“This project has been a long time coming,” said Michalla Perkins, program manager in the city’s community and economic development department.

ExploreMiddletown’s Oakland Park renovation moves forward

Several delays due to weather pushed the opening, but she said, “It’s really nice to see that it’s all completed and renovated, especially in the middle of summer, so that the kids can enjoy it while the weather is still warm. It’s something that I’m really proud of.”

GameChanger Athletics refurbished the basketball courts and added pickleball courts at the park through a $183,967 contract, and Penchura replaced the playground equipment through a $135,978 contract.

The city of Middletown worked with Middletown Connect on the project to identify what residents wanted to see in the park.

Ribbon cutting at Oakland Park's reopening community picnic. A pickleball court, shelter, new playground equipment and more were added. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryn Dippold

In Other News
1
Middletown’s directors of community and economic development resign
2
Annual Nuxy Bash set for Saturday at Nuxhall Field
3
Controversial amendments approved for major Monroe housing development
4
Butler County prosecutor asks Ohio Attorney General for opinion on...
5
Hamilton BMX in contention for state title

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.